Newcastle United players: Who did the Magpies sign these 15 stars from? Get involved now

When Newcastle United opted to make a temporary move for Joe Willock earlier this year, not many of their supporters would have been able to predict just how big of an impact he would go on to have on the club's fortunes in the Premier League.

Whilst the midfielder had shown glimpses of his undoubted talent during his time with Arsenal, his development was limited somewhat by a lack of game-time.

Keen to prove a point to the Gunners, Willock has emerged as a match-winner for the Magpies as he has netted crucial goals with Steve Bruce's side in their clashes with Southampton and West Ham United.

Having scored the equaliser in the club's draw with Liverpool last month, the midfielder will be hoping to end the current campaign on a positive note by adding to his current goal tally in the coming weeks.

Willock is the latest in a long-line of shrewd signings by Newcastle which include Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson who have also managed to impress in the Premier League this season.

However, when you consider that the Magpies have also spent considerable amounts on players such as Joelinton who has yet to justify his transfer fee, it will be intriguing to see whether the club are able to get their recruitment spot-on during the upcoming window.

