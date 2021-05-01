It's been a difficult few years in football for Gareth Bale.

In 2019/20, the Welshman endured his worst ever season in a Real Madrid shirt, making just 20 appearances in all competitions and scoring only three goals.

Bale then joined former club Tottenham Hotspur on loan for the 2020/21 campaign and apart from a brief spell of goalscoring form under Jose Mourinho, it's been pretty tough going for the 31-year-old.

On his day, the lightning-quick winger is still one of the best players around, but those days are sadly becoming less and less frequent.

We may not see Bale at his very best on a consistent basis ever again, especially given his age.

However, that doesn't mean the Welshman shouldn't be recognised as a Real Madrid legend.

Bale played a key role in Los Blancos' four Champions League triumphs in five years, scoring in two of the finals against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool.

In his 251 appearances across all competitions for the club, he netted 105 goals and contributed 68 assists - a record that certainly merits 'legend' status.

What is more, a number of Bale's goals in the famous white jersey were absolute stunners and you can watch the very best of them in the brilliant video compilation below.

Video

"History will be harsh on Bale because his own fanbase didn’t get behind him. At other clubs he’d get a statue for what he’s done."

The caption on the video is absolutely spot on. For some bizarre reason, Bale is disrespected by Real Madrid fans, despite the fact he's one of the Spanish side's greatest ever players.

The supporters' odd views on the Welshman have resulted in the man himself being underrated by football fans over the past few years.

“Gareth Bale is the most underrated player in the past two decades," Robbie Savage previously stated in a Q&A session with Goal, per AS.

"He's scored 105 goals in all competitions, 13 trophies, three goals in Champions League finals, including the spectacular overhead kick against Liverpool. He's also got one in a penalty shootout.

"Compare that to the great Zinedine Zidane, 49 goals, six trophies - that worldie against Bayer Leverkusen, his only goal in a Champions League final - but it was a worldie.

"Luis Figo, 56 goals, seven trophies and then the great Ronaldo, 104 goals and three trophies. So Gareth Bale has got more goals and more trophies than those three.

"So, for me, Gareth Bale has to be the most underappreciated player at any club, by the fans in the last 20 years."

Well said, Robbie.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

