Chelsea took a significant step towards qualifying for the 2021/22 Champions League on Saturday.

The Blues beat city rivals Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, a brace from £72m summer signing Kai Havertz sealing all three points.

It was a fairly dominant performance by Thomas Tuchel's side, with Mason Mount showing once again why he's now revered as a world-class midfielder.

The England international assisted Havertz's goal to open the scoring, the 22-year-old producing one of the best first touches of the season in the process.

Mount nonchalantly plucked a long-range pass out of the sky like a prime Zinedine Zidane, before finding Havertz with an exquisite through ball.

It was a snippet of genius from the Englishman and his majestic touch is made even better when viewed in slow-motion.

You can do just that in the video below.

Video

Mount is an absolute baller, a player with immense technical ability and maturity levels way beyond his years.

"This literally looks like something Zidane would do," one Chelsea fan replied, while another added: "That’s Messi-like don’t @ me."

Praise doesn't come much better than that, does it?

Mount's improvement in 2020/21 has been quite remarkable and we're now at the point where he will be one of the first names on England's team sheet at Euro 2020.

"It's outstanding and it makes him [Mount] special, to be capable of playing so consistently and producing performances at this level so consistently," Tuchel told Chelsea's official website.

"It's very special because he's very young and he never seems to be distracted too much from praise and critics.

"He's a super reliable person, he behaves very maturely on and off the pitch. He's a very down to earth person, I have the impression that he handles it all very maturely and he knows where he comes from.

"He knows why he is capable of playing so much because he takes good care of his recovery and it seems to be effortless for him.

"There is hard, hard work behind it and I'm happy that he has this huge impact."

The scary thing for rival teams is the fact that Mount is only going to get better...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 Who is this former Chelsea player? Papy Djilobodji Ramires Christian Atsu Michael Hector

News Now - Sport News