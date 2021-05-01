Norwich City's Stuart Webber reveals his three non-negotiables to Jake Humphrey

Having only turned 37 in April, Stuart Webber already has a mightily impressive resume.

It all started back in 2002, when the Welshman took a role as a youth team coach at Wrexham. He worked with the youth team for seven years, before getting his big break in 2009 when Liverpool came calling.

Webber did not need a second invitation, and took up his position at Anfield as a Director of Recruitment, working with the likes of Rafael Benitez, Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish during his three-year stay on Merseyside.

Head of Scouting roles were to follow at QPR and Wolves, prior to him becoming a Director of Football at Huddersfield in 2015. In his final season at the club, he helped steer the team towards promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history, and this was enough to catch the eye of Norwich, who managed to tempt him over to East Anglia in April 2017.

That is where Webber remains to this day, and the club have just secured their return to the top-flight for the second time since he took up his position as Sporting Director.

It has been some journey, and he recently sat down with Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes to discuss it on the High Performance Podcast - who GIVEMESPORT has an exclusive partnership with.

As part of the episode, Webber was asked to name his three non-negotiables - core principles that he'll never compromise on. Here, GIVEMESPORT takes an in-depth look at the three key principles that he picked out which have led to his success...

1. Hard work

It is clear that Webber must have grafted to get to where he is today. He has worked in the upper echelons of English football for over a decade, and that cannot be down to sheer luck.

When noting how important working hard was to him, Webber made his thoughts on the matter as transparent as possible.

He said on the podcast: "If you don't work hard, I can't look at you, let alone work with you or live with you."

2. Positivity

Webber's career has been largely full of success, but there have been some bumps in the road. Last season, Norwich were relegated from the Premier League after finishing bottom. Webber is not one to feel sorry for himself, though.

He explained his mindset when it came to staying positive in tough situations.

"A problem is an opportunity in disguise. I truly believe that and it does my head in when people are moaning and 'woe is me'. Oh God, give me anything but that. So you have to be positive," he said.

3. Be ambitious

Some would describe Norwich as a "yo-yo club" as they have been relegated down to the Championship five times during the Premier League era.

Yet they keep coming back up, and Webber wants them to stay up. He has claimed that the Canaries probably shouldn't be in the top division based on the resources at their disposal, but now wants to remain positive that they can compete in the league and not go straight back down.

He said: "You have to be ambitious. You have to believe that we can be better than maybe what everyone else thinks we can be or if not, 'take our job, here'. Our natural place in football would probably be about 30th in the league out of all the 92 clubs.

So it's like, for us to get and stay in the Premier League, well we've got to think bigger than that. We've got to be ambitious and we've got to try things and we've got to take risks and stuff like that."

These three non-negotiables have helped Webber achieve high performance off the pitch, and appear to have aided Norwich on it, with the team now looking forward to another year in the Premier League.

Can they stay there? If they adopt Webber's attitude, they just might.

