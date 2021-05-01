Tottenham Hotspur players: Who did Spurs sign these 15 stars from? Get involved now

Tottenham Hotspur's transfer business in recent years has seen the arrival of some superb players as well as some individuals who have ultimately failed to prove their worth.

One of the club's best decisions during the Premier League era came in 2015 when they opted to purchase Son Heung-min for a fee believed to be in the region of £22m from Bayer Leverkusen.

An instant hit in the top-flight, the South Korean international has emerged as one of the best players in league by consistently delivering the goods for Tottenham.

Having already reached double-figures this season in terms of goals and assists, Son will be determined to add to his current tally in the coming weeks.

Yet whilst the likes of Son, Hugo Lloris and Toby Alderweireld have all managed to live up to expectations during their respective spells in North London, Tottenham have yet to get the best out of Steven Bergwijn and Davinson Sanchez after spending a considerable amount of money on this particular duo.

Ahead of the club's clash with Sheffield United tomorrow, we have decided to create a quiz based around their current stars in which you will have to match up the player with the club that they were signed from.

Can you get 15 out of 15?

Get involved below and share your scores with fellow Spurs supporters!

