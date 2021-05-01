Chelsea produced another confident performance as they beat west London rivals Fulham in their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead in the 10th minute through Kai Havertz.

Havertz would grab his second five minutes after the restart to double Chelsea's advantage.

There were no further goals as Chelsea cruised to another three points.

It was a good day for Edouard Mendy. The Senegalese international made three saves and kept his 16th clean sheet of the season.

He managed to do so despite being on the wrong end of some distraction tactics from Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Fulham were given a corner in the 57th minute and Reid decided he was going to go the extra mile to put Mendy off.

Instead of just jostling with Mendy and trying to block him from getting the ball, Reid dedicated himself to undoing the Chelsea man's gloves.

Mendy was not fazed, though, and the corner would eventually amount to nothing.

Still, that is some hilarious tactics by Reid to try and put off Chelsea's number one.

Chelsea remain in fourth but now have a six-point advantage over West Ham n the race for a Champions League berth.

Thomas Tuchel was ecstatic with his side's performance.

“We knew Fulham gives everyone a hard time. They make you under-perform and they make you suffer. You cannot get confused with the table," he said, per TEAMtalk.

“That’s why I have the highest respect for what we did today. It was tough for us but we hang in the game. We could decide the match earlier but it was a tough and a very important win.

“We were spot on. It was what we demanded from ourselves. We showed the pride we are capable of – to do it in between two big games. I’m beyond happy that we did it.

“There was no lack of concentration. We had some trouble which everyone against this Fulham side has but there was no lack of concentration and that was key.”

