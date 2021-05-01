Liverpool cannot afford to lose when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds are currently not in the Premier League top four and are in serious danger of failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

There isn't as much riding on the game for United. They look certain to finish in the top four and are seemingly too far away from catching Manchester City.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will still be looking for a win and will have extra motivation to try and stop their fierce rivals from finishing in the top four.

Ahead of the game, we've decided to rank United and Liverpool's first team players from 'World class' to 'Time to go' using Tiermaker.

Players that are currently out on loan, including Jesse Lingard, have not been included.

World Class

Bruno Fernandes, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah

Fernandes has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders with a quite ridiculous first full season at United.

He's scored 16 times and assisted 13 goals in the Premier League this season and is in contention to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

Van Dijk has been injured for much of this campaign and Liverpool have missed his presence badly.

Liverpool have been disappointing this term but one man who can hold his head up high is Salah. The Egyptian has been a one-man army at times, having hit the back of the net 20 times in the league.

Elite

Andy Robertson, Luke Shaw, Alisson Becker, Paul Pogba, Fabinho, Marcus Rashford, Jordan Henderson

Shaw has been absolutely incredible this season. He's been even better than Robertson, who has been the world's best left-back for the past few years.

Alisson has made a few uncharacteristic mistakes this season but he remains one of the best in the business.

Great

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Joe Gomez, Edinson Cavani, Thiago, Mason Greenwood, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Cavani has been impressive in his first season at United. There has been speculation he could leave this summer. It would be a blow for the Red Devils if he were to depart.

Thiago has not performed as expected this season but he remains a brilliant performer on his day. The same can be said for Alexander-Arnold.

Greenwood, just 19 years old, is already one of United's most important players. It's scary how good he could be in the future.

Mane and Alexander-Arnold have dropped to great after being out of sorts for the last few months.

Decent

Curtis Jones, Alex Telles, Ozan Kabak, Fred, Nat Phillips, Scott McTominay, Dean Henderson, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Georginio Wijnaldum



Jones, like Greenwood, is a great young talent who is already making his mark for Liverpool at a young age.

Phillips has performed admirably after being given his opportunity due to injury problems.

Bailly is a good defender but injuries have slowed him down in recent years.

Underrated

Harry Maguire, James Milner

There's going to be a lot of people that disagree with Maguire being underrated.

Maguire gets a lot of unnecessary criticism. Yes, United bought him for £80m, which is an extraordinary amount of money. When a player signs for that much you immediately expect him to be world class.

Maguire is not world class. But he's still one of the Premier League's best defenders. Some of the criticism is harsh and he's better than a lot of people give him credit for.

Milner is also in the underrated category. He's been underappreciated for years. At 35 years old, he remains a model professional who performs at a high level whenever he is called upon.

Promising

Brandon Williams, Rhys Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Neco Williams, Amad Diallo

All of the names above have the potential to play regularly for their sides in the future.

Amad, who recently joined United from Atalanta, has the potential to be a world beater.

Has to do better

Roberto Firmino, Donny van de Beek, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Anthony Martial, Ben Davies, Naby Keita

Firmino and Van de Beek have been two of the Premier League's most disappointing players this season.

Davies hasn't made a single appearance since signing for Liverpool in January. It may be harsh to put him in the 'has to do better' category but that's clearly something he has to do if he wants to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's plans.

Time to go

David de Gea, Adrian, Nemanja Matic, Joel Matip, Phil Jones, Daniel James, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Juan Mata, Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri

Both teams have a lot of dead wood that need to be sold in the summer.

De Gea has been brilliant for United over the past decade but his time at the club appears to be over.

Henderson has overtaken him in the pecking order and United should be looking to get a decent amount of money for him while they still can.

Matip has been good for Liverpool whenever he has played, but he's suffered from so many injuries over the past few seasons. The Reds can't rely on him and for that reason he should be sold.

James has shown that he isn't quite up to the level needed to succeed at United. Mata and Matic have both been good servants to the club but they are now past their best.

