Who has been Liverpool's best signing under Jurgen Klopp? The Verdict

Jurgen Klopp has been in charge of Liverpool for five-and-a-half years and we take a look at the best transfers during that time.

Not many Premier League managers receive as much love and adoration from their fanbase as Klopp.

From taking over the club in October 2015, Klopp has transformed this side into a genuine force in the Premier League, as well as in Europe.

Since his arrival, the German manager has recorded a win rate of 59.16%, according to Transfermarkt.

Furthermore, the Liverpool side that Klopp helped mould has lifted the club's first league title in 20 years and managed to secure a sixth Champions League victory.

A factor that can be attributed to Liverpool's success under his management is the signings that the club have made over the past five and a half years.

But the question is, which player was the best purchase during Klopp's reign at the club?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole offer their verdicts.

Tom Kelly

"£8m? bargain of the decade!

"Purely based upon the fact that Andy Robertson was signed for such a low fee and has gone on to become such an instrumental part of the squad, he has to be up there as one of Klopp's top signings.

"This season, not a single Liverpool man has played more minutes than the Scottish full-back. Without a doubt, this highlights how important he has become for the Merseyside club.

"If Liverpool were aware of how good Robertson would become, I think they would have happily paid triple or quadruple his original price."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Mo Salah.

"Granted, Virgil van Dijk probably had a more profound effect on the Liverpool team as a whole but Salah's improvement under Klopp is a testament to the German's coaching.

"Under his watch, the 28-year-old has become one of the greatest goalscorers in Europe, which boggles the mind when you think eyebrows were initially raised following his arrival in 2017.

"The ultimate Michael Edwards gem, Salah has turned into a player valued by Transfermarkt at £99m after signing for just £34m."

Sam Brookes

"Alisson is the difference-maker.

"Some will argue that Salah or Van Dijk have made a bigger impact, but they were both playing when Liverpool fell short in the 2018 Champions League final. Loris Karius had a nightmare that night, and Klopp needed to bring in someone he could trust to take the Reds to the next level.

"Step forward, Alisson.

"In his maiden season at the club, he won the Premier League Golden Gloves award by keeping 21 clean sheets, and then refused to be beaten in the Champions League final against Tottenham, helping Liverpool to their sixth European Cup.

"The presence of a great goalkeeper can never be overstated, and Liverpool certainly have one in their ranks at the moment."

Josh Cole

“While Klopp has signed a host of fantastic players during his time in charge of Liverpool, Van Dijk’s arrival from Southampton turned the club into contenders for trophies overnight.

“A Rolls-Royce of a centre-back, the Netherlands international is arguably the main reason why the Reds were able to clinch the Premier League title with relative ease last season as he averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.32.

“As well being one of the world’s best defenders, van Dijk’s superb ability to dictate play from his position allowed him to complete 89.1% of his passes in the Premier League during the previous campaign.

“Given that Liverpool look a shadow of the side who lifted the Champions League and the Premier League in back-to-back seasons without the 29-year-old in the heart of their defence, his return from injury cannot come soon enough.”

