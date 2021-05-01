Dortmund cruised through to the DFB-Pokal final after destroying Holstein Kiel on Saturday evening.

Holstein Kiel beat Bayern Munich on penalties earlier in the competition but they were outclassed by their opponents.

Dortmund won 5-0 with goals from Giovanni Reyna (2), Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard and Jude Bellingham giving them a comfortable victory.

However, the game was overshadowed due to a serious injury sustained by Mateu Morey.

The Spaniard made his way onto the pitch in the 62nd minute but he would only last 12 minutes.

Morey got his knee stuck in the turf as he stretched for the ball.

Stretchers were immediately called and he was eventually replaced by Thomas Meunier.

WARNING: you may find the below footage distressing to watch.

Erling Haaland was ruled out of the game due to injury.

He was watching on from the sidelines and he looked distraught after watching his teammate's injury.

Marco Reus and Emre Can both expressed their concern in their post-match interviews.

"That didn't look good," Reus said of Morey's injury, per ruhrnachrichten. "We have to wait and see what the investigations reveal."

While Emre Can said: "Of course we are happy about the only one in the final, but Mateu's injury seemed bad. We will support him no matter how long he is out. It hurts us all."

Morey is having a breakout season at Dortmund. The 21-year-old has played 23 games for the club in 2020/21.

At this point in time, it is unknown how long he will be out of action for.

We wish him all the best and a speedy recovery.

News Now - Sport News