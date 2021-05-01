England is the home to some truly iconic stadiums.

Wembley, Old Trafford and Anfield are just three stadiums in England that are steeped in history.

But how do they compare to the best football stadiums from around the world?

Compare.bet have done the research and ranked the 15 best stadiums in world football.

They've given every stadium in the study a score out of 100 in eight categories.

These categories are: Capacity, Average attendance, Tripadvisor ratings, Official tour prices, Disabled access, Instagram tags, Global searches and TikTok hashtag views.

The total across the categories is then divided by eight to come to an overall score.

View the top 15 stadiums in the world, per the study, below...

15. Wanda Metropolitano - 22/100

14. Celtic Park - 28/100

13. Soccer City - 35/100

12. La Bombonera - 37/100

11. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 38/100

10. Estadio Azteca - 40/100

9. The Maracana - 48/100

8. Santiago Bernabeu - 52/100

7. San Siro - 54/100

6. Signal Iduna Park - 55/100

5. Anfield - 61/100

4. Allianz Arena - 63/100

3. Wembley - 63/100

2. Old Trafford - 69/100

1. Camp Nou - 71/100

Barcelona's home stadium, Camp Nou, has been named the world's best stadium.

It received top marks for capacity, Instagram tags, search volume and TikTok hashtags.

Camp Nou takes top spot ahead of Manchester United's home ground, Old Trafford.

Wembley rounds out the podium places, just above Bayern Munich and Liverpool's home grounds.

Tottenham's new stadium, which cost roughly £850 million according to BBC, just misses out on the top 10.

Celtic Park is the fifth British stadium to make the list. Celtic's ground is ranked the 14th best stadium in the world.

Thee stadiums from outside of Europe make the top 15. Soccer City (South Africa), La Bombanera (Argentina) and The Maracana (Brazil) are ranked 13th, 12th and ninth respectively.

