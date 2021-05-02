Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been incredible once again this season.

The Swedish legend is now 39 years old but he has defied his age with some ridiculous performances.

Zlatan has scored 17 times in 26 games in what has been another prolific season.

He was unable to add to his tally in AC Milan's victory against Benevento on Saturday evening.

Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez scored the goals as I Rossoneri ran out 2-0 victors.

But, while Zlatan didn't manage to get on the scoresheet, he did manage to wow football fans around the world by producing a ridiculous touch and skill in the 83rd minute.

The 39-year-old flicked the ball up and then produced an acrobatic no-look flicked pass to pick out the run of Samu Castillejo.

Unfortunately, the Spaniard was unable to do Zlatan's pass justice as the ball was put out for a corner.

Regardless of that not ending up as a goal, you have just got to admire the genius of Zlatan.

He truly is one of a kind. He's just five months away from his 40th birthday but, despite coming to the end of his career, he continues to do amazing stuff on the football pitch on a regular basis.

Milan's manager, Stefano Pioli, was full of praise for Zlatan after the game.

“Ibrahimovic is a champion and a champion makes everyone around him raise their game. Missing him was certainly damaging to the team, but we have reacted to the difficulties and showed character," he said, per football-italia.

“It’s an advantage not to give the opposition defence a regular point to focus on, so Zlatan has this great tactical intelligence and knows how to move around trying to find the space.”

Milan have moved up to second in the table, although they could move back down to fifth depending on Atalanta, Juventus and Inter Milan's results on Sunday.

