Joseph Parker has beaten Derek Chisora in Manchester by split decision.

It was an absolutely thrilling fight between the two world-class heavyweights, with Parker winning two of the judges' scorecards 116-111 and 115-113.

Chisora actually knocked Parker down within 10 seconds of the opening bell and then proceeded to dominate the first five rounds of the fight.

Del Boy's brutal body shots really looked as if they were beginning to take their toll, but Parker then finally turned it up a notch in the sixth and began to make his mark on the fight.

The New Zealander still struggled to hurt Chisora, though, with both fighters attempting to land power punches right at the end of the eighth round.

However, Parker was visibly the least tired of the pair going into the final quarter of the bout and that really proved to be decisive.

He was able to land the more accurate punches in the 10th, 11th and 12th rounds, resulting in a potentially career-changing victory over one of the toughest fighters in the heavyweight division.

Chisora was evidently unhappy with the result, making his feelings very clear in his post-fight interview.

"I'm getting upset now," the 37-year-old said. "I bring everything and this is the treatment I get from boxing. I think they don't like me… But you know what? I won't let them slow me down. No way. I will go again."

Given that he scored a knockdown in the opening round, you can understand why Chisora was frustrated.

So what's next for Parker? Well, the Kiwi will certainly be eyeing up a world title shot in the not too distant future.

It was a very exciting night of action on Saturday in the Manchester Arena, with Chris Eubank Jr. picking up a much-needed win against Marcus Morrison to keep himself on course for a major fight later this year.

Campbell Hatton also took his professional record to 2-0-0 against Levi Dunn, while Katie Taylor defeated Natasha Jonas in an absolute thriller to retain her world titles.

The two female stars declared after their co-main event bout that they're keen on doing a trilogy fight and if that happens, they simply have to be the headline act.

