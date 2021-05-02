Thursday evening saw Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes drop an absolute masterclass at Old Trafford in the Europa League.

The Portuguese was on fire during the Red Devils' semi-final first leg against AS Roma, scoring two goals and assisting a further two.

Fernandes has now contributed to 42 goals (26 goals, 16 assists) in all competitions this season, an outrageous tally for a player who is a midfielder by trade.

Only Harry Kane among Premier League players has been involved in more goals this season, with the pair the only two from the English top-flight to reach the 40-mark so far.

With their stellar numbers in mind, we've decided to create an XI made up of players plying their trade in England's top-tier who have the most goal contributions across all competitions in 2020/21.

Some familiar faces feature, but there are also a few surprise inclusions as well.

All stats sourced from the ever-reliable Transfermarkt.

GK | Sam Johnstone (West Brom) - 1

Games: 32

Goals: 0

Assists: 1

RB | Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 9

Games: 40

Goals: 2

Assists: 7

CB | Michael Keane (Everton) - 6

Games: 36

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

CB | John Stones (Manchester City) - 5

Games: 31

Goals: 5

Assists: 0

LB | Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - 10

Games: 36

Goals: 3

Assists: 7

CM | Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) - 20

Games: 41

Goals: 16

Assists: 4

RW | Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 33

Games: 46

Goals: 29

Assists: 4

LW | Heung-min Son (Tottenham) - 36

Games: 46

Goals: 20

Assists: 16

CAM | Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 42

Games: 52

Goals: 26

Assists: 16

ST | Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - 33

Games: 51

Goals: 20

Assists: 13

ST | Harry Kane (Tottenham) - 47

Games: 44

Goals: 31

Assists: 16

Kane's record of 47 goal contributions is the fifth-best in Europe this season and he's only three behind the current leader in the standings, Robert Lewandowski.

Overall, seven Englishmen make our team, while there are the same number of Premier League sides represented in the XI.

Arsenal are the only member of the division's 'big six' to not have a player in the team, which isn't really surprising given how woeful they have been this season.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are the four outfits with two men included in the XI apiece.

It's a pretty amazing team on paper, one that would be an absolute nightmare to try and stop.

