Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest young prospects in world football and it's not even a secret anymore.

The English wizard has been rewarded for his brave decision to swap Manchester City with Borussia Dortmund in 2017 by gaining valuable experience in the Bundesliga.

This season, Sancho hasn't quite reached the dizzy heights of the 2019–20 campaign, which saw him amass 20 goals and 20 assists, but make no mistake that he's still been in dazzling form.

Sancho's success at Dortmund

Besides, when you consider the struggles that Dortmund have endured since the September restart, you can't help applauding Sancho for his incredible haul of 30 goal contributions in all competitions.

And lest we forget that Sancho is still only 21 years old, so the footballing world really will be his oyster once he enters his prime years.

However, with Dortmund facing an uphill battle to even qualify for the Champions League this season, those peak seasons might have to take place somewhere other than Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Holstein Kiel

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that Manchester United are the club on everybody's lips, but make no mistake that plenty of top sides will be chasing his signature.

And one can't help thinking that Sancho raised his price in the shop window last night when we produced a stunning piece of skill during the 5-0 demolition of Holstein Kiel on home soil.

Ok, that's maybe exaggerating a little bit, but Sancho was sure to turn on the style during BVB's comprehensive win in the DFB-Pokal and duly went viral across social media for doing so.

Sancho's ankle-breaking feint

Now, we're not talking about roulettes, rainbow flicks or anything you'd get on FIFA Street, but something so simple and effective in tandem that Fin Bartels was sent crashing to the ground.

With the mere suggestion of a stepover, Sancho floored his opponent with a body feint that shouldn't be fooling anybody on paper, but is just so darn deceiving when you're not expecting it.

Trust me, it's pretty badass to watch close-up, so be sure to see the moment that Sancho had Bartels doing the front crawl across the pitch down below:

Come along, Jadon, think of the guy's family and friends. You made him look like he was drunk!

The power of the body feint

Poor Bartels looked like he couldn't control his legs when he came stumbling to the ground in stages, before turning onto his front and desperately trying to get back to his feet.

It goes to show how much damage you can do with a simple body feint and it's something that Lionel Messi has been doing for years in the place of skills more associated with showboating.

And while we're not for one minute suggesting that Sancho is the second coming of Messi, make no mistake that the Dortmund man has the bag of tricks to become one of the best in the business.

