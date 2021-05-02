Aston Villa have had a successful season.

After producing a miraculous escape to avoid relegation last season, Dean Smith's side are currently sitting pretty in mid-table.

With their Premier League survival secured, Smith will be looking at ways to bolster his squad in the summer.

According to Football Insider, he is targeting a move for a player he knows well.

What do the latest reports say?

Football Insider are reporting that Villa are in the market for a centre-back this summer to replace Bjorn Engels.

The Belgian has been out of favour this season and will be sold.

Smith's side have made Man United defender Axel Tuanzebe one of their top targets and are plotting a summer move.

Villa want to sign a defender with experience and can improve and it is believed Tuanzebe fits the bill.

How has Tuanzebe performed this season?

Tuanzebe has made just 15 appearances in all competitions this season. He has played just once since March.

How much will he cost?

It is believed that a £7m offer would be enough to convince Man United to let the defender go.

What has Smith said about Tuanzebe before?

Tuanzebe has been on loan at Villa before, making 35 appearances for the club between 2017-2019.

He played his part as Villa were promoted to the Premier League two years ago.

Smith has been very complimentary of the 23-year-old in the past, branding him 'terrific' in 2019.

"He is a terrific guy. He's got a terrific attitude, that is the thing which will stand him in good stead with his career. I can't speak highly enough of him. He was a big part of why we got promoted," he said in 2019, per Manchester Evening News.

Should Villa sign Tuanzebe?

Signing Tuanzebe, if he is available, is a no-brainer.

They could get him for just £7m, which is a good price for an English player with experience at the highest level.

According to Spotrac he earns £50,000-per-week, too, meaning Villa shouldn't have any problems when it comes to wages.

