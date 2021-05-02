Harry Wilson dropped a truly outrageous hat-trick for Cardiff City this weekend.

The Liverpool youngster is currently on loan in the Welsh capital having also garnered experience away from Anfield with Crewe Alexandra, Hull City, Derby County and Bournemouth.

Thus far, the loans have only reaped two senior appearances for the Reds, but make no mistake that Wilson has showed the sort of class you'd expect from a Liverpool player at times.

Wilson's penchant for wonder goals

And if Wilson knows one way to grab the attention of fans then it's through the medium of stunning goals because let's just say that the Welshman isn't interested in tap-ins and scrappy finishes.

Rather, having essentially created his own Goal of the Season competition at Derby and scored a range of stunners with Bournemouth, Wilson has been catching the eye with a series of wordlies.

However, we're inclined to think that Wilson has outdone himself by producing one of the greatest hat-tricks we've ever laid our eyes upon during Cardiff's 4-0 win at Birmingham City.

Wilson's astonishing hat-trick

Ok, sure, it doesn't lay a glove on Rivaldo's majestic treble against Valencia for Barcelona, but with a sumptuous lob and two free-kicks at St. Andrew's, it was pretty darn special nonetheless.

Wilson's opening strike was the dictionary definition of 'top corner', his second goal was a tidy set-piece finish into the bottom corner and the treble-sealing goal was pure 'Bend it like Beckham'.

For our the money, the opening and concluding strikes are what make the treble particularly stunning, but be sure to check out the hat-trick in all its glory down below:

Goals at 0:22, 0:42 and 1:42

What a remarkable day's work. Just imagine scoring a hat-trick from outside the box.

And Wilson was clearly feeling chuffed with his treble - as he should have been, by the way - even reacting to his masterclass by explaining that he thinks he can make the breakthrough at Liverpool.

Angling for his shot at Liverpool

"I feel I'm good enough to be in that squad," Wilson explained after his hat-trick, according to BBC Sport. "I'd like to think I could go in there and add something different.

"It's always been my aim to get into the Liverpool team and play for the club I've been at since I was eight. But you know the quality Liverpool have got, the famous front three.

"I've always been confident in my ability and, playing with the players in that team, I feel it would help me with my game.

"But that's out of my hands. That's up to the manager there to make those decisions but I'm fully focused on finishing the season with Cardiff and playing at the Euros with Wales.

"I'm determined to have a good tournament there and, if it's not with Liverpool [next season], I'm determined to get a move. I feel I deserve to play at the highest level I can."

Fair play to you, Harry, because if you can master every facet of the game like you can spectacular goals, then Liverpool will be laying down the red carpet for you when you return.

