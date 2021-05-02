Dwayne Johnson is one of the most famous people walking the planet.

You'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn't know who The Rock is, and, a true testament to his character, you'd also struggle to find anyone that has a bad word to say about him.

He really does seem to be loved by all.

Johnson boasts an incredible acting career, a superb social media game and an impressive business portfolio.

He's the definition of 'you reap what you sow', having no doubt worked his a** off to get where he is today.

So, on his 49th birthday, we've decided it's time to celebrate The Rock by taking a look back at where it all began... in WWE.

Because long before cracking Hollywood, Johnson rose to fame in professional wrestling, working his way up from a Superstar almost booed out of the arena on his debut, to one that's now renowned as the greatest of all time.

We don't need to sit here and list every one of his impressive accomplishments in WWE - those are already well known.

But what we would like to do, is remember his greatest ever promo and the origins of his famous 'it doesn't matter!' catchphrase.

Back in 1999, The Rock was already an established star and he single-handedly buried a colleague named Billy Gunn on the mic by famously reenacting a conversation he had with God.

Check out the segment below, which is arguably one of the greatest in WWE history:

Brutal. The Rock begins:

Oh dear God...my name's Billy and I just won King of the Ring. But there's one problem. Everybody still thinks that I absolutely suck!

Ruthless, right? Well, it gets even better, as he goes on to debut his 'it doesn't matter' catchphrase in front of a red-hot audience who are lapping up every word.

To this day, there isn't a star in WWE that can control a crowd like The Rock in his prime.

Watching that back, it's no surprise that he's gone on to captivate audiences worldwide during his Hollywood career. Happy birthday, Dwayne!

News Now - Sport News