Eden Hazard is on the road to recovery at Real Madrid

It's been incredibly tough to watch the Belgian magician struggle so much with injuries since leaving Chelsea in 2019, only proving fit enough to muster four goals and 39 appearances at the Bernabeu.

One top footballing doctor even wondered whether the 30-year-old would ever play again with his latest muscle injury looking to have been the most heartbreaking of all.

Hazard's road to recovery

Aside from a 15-minute cameo against Elche in March, Hazard was unable to play a single minute of football for Los Blancos between his knock at the end of January and his recent return to action.

So, everybody will be keeping their fingers crossed that Hazard's latest comeback is the one from which he can truly springboard his Bernabeu career into the 'Galactico' realm that he deserves.

Naturally, Zinedine Zidane has decided to ease Hazard back into the fold, tentatively wheeling him out for 13 and 24 minutes respectively during the clashes with Real Betis and Chelsea.

Return to the starting XI vs Osasuna

But clearly the Real chief was buoyed enough by those cameos to play Hazard as he normally would, rolling the dice to award him a crucial start during the La Liga match against Osasuna.

And while it must be said that Real didn't score the goals that kept them in the La Liga title race until Hazard was substituted in the 72nd minute, his appearance remained a huge positive for the club.

Besides, before Hazard made way for Isco at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, he made sure to remind the world of the quality that saw Real fork out £103.5 million for him in the first place.

In fact, Hazard almost marked his return to action with just a fifth goal in the famous white jersey, only to see his first-half denied by a finger-tip save from Sergio Herrera.

Hazard's back-heel through ball

But that's not why we're here today because Hazard was sure to blow away fans with a gorgeous piece of skill on the night, pulling off what can only be described as a back-heel through ball.

With his back towards goal and a defending closing him down on the touchline, Hazard showed brilliant ingenuity to flick the ball beyond the Osasuna back-line without even looking.

It's just as brilliant as you might imagine, too, so be sure to check out Hazard's supreme moment of nonchalance down below:

Yeh... just a friendly reminder that Hazard is one of the best players in the world then.

A fit Hazard = danger

With the La Liga title race hotting up coming into the final weeks, Zidane must be rubbing his hands together at the prospect of having a fully fit Hazard at his disposal during the last charge for glory.

The power remains in Atletico Madrid's hands, but Real's late goals against Osasuna courtesy of Éder Militão and Casemiro ensured that the champions are two points off usurping their neighbours.

So, even in a season where Hazard has been heart-wrenchingly confined to the treatment table for great spells, he could still have two La Liga trophies in just two seasons to show for his resilience.

