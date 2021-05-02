Daniel Agger was a great servant to Liverpool during his eight years at Anfield.

The defender's stint didn't coincide with many of the club's most glorious modern feats, but he did make close to 250 appearances for the Reds, winning the League Cup and Community Shield.

Agger eventually headed back to his native Denmark to play for Brondby before retiring in 2016 at the age of just 31.

That might sound a premature ending to a solid career, but he evidently had enough plans outside of the game to hang up his boots early.

Liverpool fans will remember that while he joined as a fresh-faced 21-year-old, by the time he left Anfield he was heavily tattooed and had both arms covered in ink.

His passion for body art eventually saw him invest in Tattoodo, a company with millions of social followers - and he's also a qualified tattoo artist himself. He even has Y.N.W.A (You'll Never Walk Alone) emblazoned on his knuckles.

When Agger eventually left Denmark, he moved to Marbella, Spain where he started up another business venture. This time, he founded a sewage company called 'KloAgger'.

While it might seem an unglamorous route, he's evidently done very well and the brand was reportedly making over £1m-a-year profits within a few years of starting up.

The Agger Foundation also hosts charitable events and he's invited the likes of Steven Gerrard to his events. He also plays golf regularly and plays with celebrities to raise money for various charities.

However, don't think that Agger has turned his back on football entirely.

In June of this year, he'll finally return to the game as manager of HB Køge.

He's lived quite an extraordinary life since retiring as a player, at any rate.

