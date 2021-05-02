Former unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr returned to the ring on Saturday night for the first time since his December 2019 defeat to Anthony Joshua.

The 31-year-old made plenty of changes in the lead-up to his bout with Chris Arreola this weekend. Aside from linking up with new trainer Eddy Reynoso - who famously looks after Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez - Ruiz also dropped an astonishing 27 pounds in body weight.

'The Destroyer' entered Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California looking to make a major statement against 48-fight veteran Arreola.

However, things got off to a very rocky start for Ruiz when he was forced to take a knee after Arreola landed a huge overhand right in the second. Ruiz survived the round, shuffling back to his corner once it had ended.

The action continued in the third, with both men going toe-to-toe as they slugged it out. Ruiz was caught on several occasions and was fortunate not to hit the deck for a second time.

From the fourth round onwards, the former champion settled into a much better rhythm, effectively adopting a counter-punching style. Arreola - a three-time former world title challenger in his own right - refused to let Ruiz Jr have things all his own way, having several bright moments himself.

The bout ended up going the full 12 rounds, with most observers feeling that Ruiz Jr had done just enough to take the decision.

When the three judges at ringside produced scorecards of 117-110, 118-109 and 118-109 in favour of Ruiz, there was a sense of disbelief at ringside. Two judges only awarded Arreola the round in which he dropped Ruiz, while the other only gave him one round more.

The scorecards were not a true reflection of the fight and Arreola wasted no time in blasting the judges during his post-fight interview. A clip of his rant can be seen below. Be warned, however, that this does contain strong language.

"I respect the judges, but today they like a butterface... Everything is pretty but their face," began Arreola.

"Honestly, man. Did he win? Fine. But don't tell me you're only gonna give me two or three rounds. F*** that," said Arreola, before again insulting the judges with some even stronger words.

Arreola's rage is understandable. The loss knocks him completely out of world title contention. Ruiz Jr, on the other hand, survived a big scare to keep his own hopes alive.

