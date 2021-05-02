The next installment of WWE Icons, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, will arrive on May 16.

Rob Van Dam has gone by many names: Mr. Monday Night, Mr. Pay-Per-View and, now, WWE Hall of Famer. Soon, he’ll be able to add WWE Icon to the list.

RVD’s episode of WWE Icons, the lauded docuseries that explores the life stories of sports-entertainment’s greatest legends, will premiere Sunday, May 16. Check out the trailer below:

It streams exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Famous for his daredevil in-ring style and mind-blowing aerial innovations, RVD rose to fame in the 1990s while competing in Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Between his groundbreaking matches against Sabu, Jerry Lynn, Lance Storm and other ECW Originals, and his record 699-day reign as TV Champion, RVD turned into of the organization’s most popular wrestlers at a critical juncture, just as ECW was expanding nationally.

RVD didn’t slow down upon joining WWE in 2001, following ECW’s closure that year.

He went on to win championships in both singles and tag team ranks, none more memorable than his defeat of WWE Champion John Cena at the WWE-produced ECW reunion show, One Night Stand 2006.

Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last month as part of the Class of 2021, said on the April 11 edition of WWE’s The Bump that he is 'stoked' for his episode of WWE Icons.

"I’m really looking forward to seeing mine," he said.

"They went and interviewed family, friends, people that were influential on me when I was very young in Battle Creek, Michigan, and I haven’t seen any of that stuff yet."

Van Dam follows in the footsteps of fellow WWE Hall of Famers Yokozuna and Beth Phoenix, who were the subjects of the series’ first two episodes.

Don’t miss a show that will truly be one of a kind when WWE Icons: Rob Van Dam premieres Sunday, May 16.

