This season, Liverpool have lacked many of the key ingredients that made them champions in 2020.

Detrimental though it was to their hopes of retaining the title, Virgil van Dijk's injury was never going to tell the full story.

Sadio Mane has struggled in attack, Thiago Alcantara has been criticised for slowing down the pace, and Jurgen Klopp's side arguably no longer possess the same threat out wide through their roaming full-backs.

In 2019/20, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson contributed a combined 25 assists between them. Compare that to just 10 this time around.

The right-back may be held in particular affection because of his roots, but Robertson immediately endeared himself to Kopites when he arrived from Hull City in 2017. It's incredible to think a player who would become one of the most accomplished left-backs in Europe cost just £8m, too.

And let's not forget that as recently as 2013, the Scotsman was still playing amateur football.

Roberston was always going to be a popular signing because left-back had been such a problem position for Liverpool, even under Klopp.

With the days of Alberto Moreno firmly behind them, though, their new addition quickly showed a mentality that suggested he was going to the very top.

That was never more evident than when Liverpool beat Manchester City 4-3 in 2018. The scoreline was only so close because Pep Guardiola's men staged a late comeback, with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan scoring in the final six minutes to set up a nervy finish at Anfield.

Liverpool had cruised into a 4-1 lead thanks to goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Mane and Mo Salah and to all intents and purposes, the game looked done and dusted.

But that wasn't the case at all - and Robertson knew it. Despite his side boasting a three-goal lead, the full-back went on a tireless pressing run and after starting out in his own half, he ended up in Ederson's box putting the City goalkeeper under enormous pressure.

Klopp will have loved that.

It epitomised everything that was industrious - not to mention thrilling to watch - about this Liverpool side at their peak.

Klopp's task now is to reinvigorate his men ahead of next season in the hope they can rediscover that magic.

