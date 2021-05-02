Cristiano Ronaldo looks determined to leave Juventus.

According to widespread reports, the Portuguese considers his stint in Turin over after it was confirmed that the Bianconeri cannot retain their title.

The question now is where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner turns next. PSG, Inter Miami and Manchester United have all been touted as potential destinations.

Moving back to Old Trafford would essentially see Ronaldo come full circle at the age of 36-year-old and while it would be sentimental to see him in the Premier League again, he's also been heavily linked with a return to another of his former clubs: Real Madrid.

According to Marca, Los Blancos have decided not to re-sign their record goalscorer.

It's easy to see why the forward would be tempted by the bright lights of the Bernabeu again. It's claimed that he's feeling isolated at Juventus, whereas he felt loved in Madrid.

There were moments when his own fans jeered him, but the Real crowd are notoriously hard to please. That's happened to many of their greatest players over the years.

Ronaldo was immensely popular in Spain, with fans flocking to see the most prolific goalscorer in football history in his prime.

If you're lucky enough to have seen Ronaldo live, you probably won't be forgetting it in a hurry - but just imagine how the Getafe fan who had his nose broken by the man himself felt.

In a freak accident, the Portuguese went to ward off a tackle from Mané, only to put the ball into the crowd.

One unfortunate supporter close to the front saw the incident up close and personal and was seen clutching his nose afterwards.

Medics were quickly on the scene to attend to the fan and it quickly grabbed Ronaldo's attention. He immediately walked off the pitch and handed one of his spare shirts to the fan before posing for a photo with him.

Of course, Ronaldo won't have received that kind of adulation in the last 12 months with games being held behind closed doors.

It seems he is determined to move on from Serie A all the same with Juventus looking an increasingly unhappy camp under Andrea Pirlo.

As soon as fans are allowed back in, they'll be desperate to see Ronaldo in the flesh wherever he ends up.

