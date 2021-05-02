With Rangers having wrapped up the title long ago, the Old Firm wasn't expected to be a classic.

Chris Sutton even went as far as saying it "doesn't matter" and that Scott Brown's swansong was the only significance for Celtic.

The Hoops are still waiting on a new manager, so their trip to Ibrox was more about getting this chaotic season over and done with as they finish up what can be generously described as a transitional period.

However, while nobody was anticipating a thriller in Glasgow, the two sides put on a brilliant few minutes in the first half.

Inside seven minutes, there were three goals and a red card for Callum McGregor.

Alfredo Morelos' was the best of the bunch as he wriggled through the Celtic defence to blast the ball into the top corner.

Best of all, he managed a cheeky nutmeg on his old nemesis Brown on the way in.

There is absolutely no love lost between the pair, the height of tensions coming when the Rangers striker slapped the Celtic legend.

This will arguably have rattled him even more as he will have wanted his last Old Firm to be a memorable one for the right reasons.

Just like everything else this season, it was a case of more humiliation for Celtic as Morelos scored a brilliant goal.

Check out his celebration, too:

Nobody knows how to rattle Celtic quite like Morelos...

News Now - Sport News