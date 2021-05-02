Kurt Angle is one of the biggest stars to set foot in WWE.

Not only was he an established technical wrestler when he arrived on the roster, having already won a gold medal at the Olympics - with a broken fricken' neck - but he also developed into one of the most loved Superstars in history.

Angle spent over 13 years in WWE, becoming a Grand Slam Champion before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.

Many of Kurt's colleagues - including John Cena - have even gone as far as calling him the greatest of all time.

But speaking recently on his podcast, Angle shook off those suggestions and explained why - in his eyes - Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is the greatest ever.

"It is Bret Hart because I believe that he’s the greatest wrestler of all time," Angle revealed.

"I believe that with his in-ring performance, there’s nobody better. I would say Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit are close, even myself, but I still put Bret up there.

"Don’t get me wrong, a Ric Flair needs to be up there too because he’s the man.

"Ric was a great wrestler and could get people interested in the psychology of the match, but he was also very entertaining.

"He took a lot of crazy Ric Flair bumps. You knew what he was going to do and you wanted him to do it. Bret Hart was just the best overall technician I have ever seen in my life."

Well, there will be plenty of fans who agree with Angle's choice. There is no question that Hart had an incredible career and is certainly in the GOAT conversation.

According to Angle, he's ahead of the likes of HBK, Flair and even 'The Olympic Hero' himself - and that's incredibly high praise.

It's time we all started putting some respect on The Hitman's name.

