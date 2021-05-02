Penalties aren't always the guaranteed goal that some people would have you believe.

Let's face it, we've all seen someone on social media moaning about how a player earning umpteen million dollars every second shouldn't possibly be missing from 12 yards out.

However, in a world and sport where even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have missed a hatful of spot-kicks in their time, it's fair to say that penalties aren't as easy as they're made out to be.

Worst penalties of all time

But it's one thing to miss a penalty and another thing to miss it in woefully embarrassing fashion.

Sometimes, missing really is a case of superb goalkeeping or the accuracy proving so acute that it strikes the woodwork but other times, it truly is down to the shooter spectacularly fluffing their lines.

No doubt penalties from the likes of Ademola Lookman and Simone Zaza are already coming to mind, but we want to raise you an example from 2019 that doesn't get talked about enough.

West Brom vs Swansea

Heading towards the business end of the Championship season in 2018–19, Swansea City made the trip to West Bromwich Albion in the hope of rescuing themselves from a low mid-table finish.

However, the Swans came unstuck at The Hawthorns with the Baggies, who had been relegated from the Premier League the previous season, running away convincing 3-0 winners.

Chris Brunt, Mason Holgate and Jay Rodriguez helped themselves to goals, but there was still a chance for Swansea to at least bag a consolation goal when they won a penalty.

Celina's horrendous penalty

Former Manchester City youngster Bersant Celina duly stepped up to the plate and you'll know by now that, well, the resulting shot went so poorly that it has gone down in Football League infamy.

That's because Celina suffered the unfortunate fate of losing his footing at the crucial moment to such an extent that he couldn't even get a shot away.

The ball simply bobbled to his side as though he'd slide-tackled it Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone looked bewildered between the sticks. It truly is astonishing, so check it out down below:

You've got to feel for Celina there. That's got to feel awful.

One of the worst penalties of all time

It will come as little surprise that Celina's gaffe proceeded to spread like wildfire across social media with many fans joking that at least most penalty takes actually manage to get a shot away.

The Bosnian international went on to play at the Liberty Stadium for another season, helping to lift the Swans into the play-off places with 34 appearances and two goals in the Championship.

Now, Celina is plying his trade in Ligue 1 with Dijon, but he'll always have a special place in the hearts of Swansea fans and perhaps a less conventional legacy when it comes to rival supporters.

