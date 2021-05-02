Manchester United fans have stormed the pitch ahead of kick-off against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

A protest of around 10,000 fans was expected in the city to demonstrate against the Glazers' ownership of the club.

The team bus was caught up in the carnage outside the Lowry hotel with flares being set off and anti-Glazer chants being heard.

However, things quickly escalated around two hours before kick-off.

Somehow, fans broke into the stadium and made their way onto the turf.

Flares were being thrown at the gantry. Stan Collymore shared the following footage on Twitter:

It's unclear at this stage whether the game could be called off altogether or at the very least, kick-off delayed.

The Premier League have insisted the match will not be postponed, with some fans hoping a cancellation would bring even greater attention to the cause - especially with United vs Liverpool attracting one of the biggest TV audiences of any game in the regular season.

When fans were eventually removed from the pitch and the litter cleared, they made their way outside.

Thousands of fans were gathered and it is believed to be one of the biggest anti-Glazers protests yet.

Sky Sports' Dave Jones gave an update from the Premier League insisting that the two clubs' buses would only leave their respective hotels when they felt the ground, and the area outside it, had been secured.

1 of 20 Steven Gerrard was sent off against United in 2015 after how long? 13 seconds 38 seconds 1 min, 13 seconds 2 mins, 5 seconds

News Now - Sport News