After years spent on the booking backburner, Tamina has found new life in her pairing with fellow WWE stalwart Natalya.

Coming off a win on night one and a loss on night two of this year’s WrestleMania, Natalya and Tamina continue to have unfinished business with current women’s tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

However, in a recent interview her focus was turned to the men's division and in particular Roman Reigns.

In a recent interview with ViBe & Wrestling, Tamina was asked who she would consider being the Roman Reigns of the women’s division.

In her response, she put forward two options: “If you wanna go for the Polynesian side of it, I have to say that I am the Roman Reigns because it’s not Nia for sure, definitely not Nia.”

Tamina's main answer, though, came when she gave the nod to none other than Charlotte Flair.

“If you wanna talk outside of the Polynesian culture, the Roman Reigns of the women’s locker room both Raw and SmackDown, maybe Charlotte. I would say probably Charlotte at this point.

"She came back and she definitely got something on her head. She is coming back for something and definitely wants to prove who she is. She came out and put everybody on the spot and she addressed all the locker room, so I would have to say maybe Charlotte right now.”

The daughter of ‘Superfly’ Jimmy Snuka, Tamina has often employed her father’s famous top rope splash as her own finisher in the ring. Despite her frequent employment of the move, she opted not to use it for some time in more recent years, but that all changed at WrestleMania this year.

“It’s something that I am always saving.”

Tamina further elaborated: “I got to save that splash for that time in that moment, and that’s why when I did it at WrestleMania. The first time me and Natalya won [was at Mania] and for that time, for that epic moment it had to be the splash, it couldn’t be anything else but the splash. When we wrestled against Nia and Shayna the next night it was one of those when I thought, ‘There is no way. I am winning with the splash,’ but Nia moved.

“Fans were so behind that splash. It’s something that has been so epic since my father first did it. It’s one of those things when I do do it I want it to mean something and I want it to be special. That’s why I picked and I chose when I do the splash and when I know that is going to be the right time for it. In my mind, I am winning because there is no way anyone is kicking out of that splash.”

Should Tamina hit the splash in the near future, we could see new tag team champions after all, a result many had expected for the Show of Shows this year.

News Now - Sport News