Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday afternoon was thrown into doubt after protesters broke into Old Trafford.

United fans organised a pre-match meet-up outside Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club.

Supporters want the Americans to sell following last month’s attempt to join a controversial European Super League.

However, a large group of fans managed to force their way into the stadium and onto the pitch.

In what quickly developed into a security nightmare for staff inside Old Trafford, the fans who broke into the ground where eventually ordered to leave.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear when the game will go ahead. The original kick-off time of 16:30 (BST) has been delayed.

One of the protesters ended up going viral on social media after he was caught on camera falling off the top of one of the goal nets.

The lad in question somehow got onto the roof of the net but was brought crashing back down to earth when a ball was kicked into the back of it.

Watch the footage here…

You have to laugh.

Hopefully he was alright.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the footage…

There’s speculation that United and Liverpool will still go head-to-head, albeit later on Sunday.

If the Red Devils fail to beat their fierce rivals, Manchester City will be crowned 2020-21 Premier League champions.

