Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas on track to take a controlled victory at the Portimao Circuit in Portugal on Sunday afternoon.

It was Hamilton's teammate Bottas who started the race in pole position and the Finn led away from the Briton, with Dutchman Verstappen tucking in in third.

An early safety car at the end of the first lap after Kimi Raikkonen lost his front wing up against his teammate Antonio Giovinazzi's rear wheel provided an early chance for a shake-up at the front, however, with Verstappen profiting most of all as he swept past Hamilton to take second.

The Red Bull man, though, would soon see his title rival back in front come the start of lap 11 with the reigning champion ultimately having too much pace for anyone else on the day.

Indeed, by lap 20 Hamilton was leading after easing past his teammate and, from there, was largely unchallenged as he kept those behind him at arm's length.

For Bottas, things were compounded further as Verstappen overtook him on warmer tyres after the first set of stops whilst Sergio Perez found himself finishing fourth, stretching out his medium compound tyres longer than any of the other front-runners.

This, though, was a pretty standard Grand Prix after the drama at Bahrain and in Imola and, for Hamilton and Mercedes, a real sign that they're getting back to their best - simply having enough pace about them to cover anything Red Bull or Bottas could potentially produce.

In behind the top four, it was another good race for Lando Norris in fifth place whilst it was perhaps the Alpine cars who had the most promising weekend.

Enjoying good pace in practice and a top 10 qualifying spot with Esteban Ocon, the former Renault team earned a seventh with the Frenchman and an eighth place with Fernando Alonso, who came alive in the final laps of the Grand Prix.

It was Hamilton, though, who took the win to extend his lead at the top of the standings to eight points ahead of next weekend's race in Spain.

News Now - Sport News