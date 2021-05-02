Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his return for AC Milan on Saturday evening.

The Sweden international had missed the Italian club's previous three games but he was back in the starting lineup for the match against Benevento.

Milan won 2-0, with Hakan Calhanoglu and Theo Hernandez getting on the scoresheet.

Zlatan was unable to add to his tally of 17 goals this season but he still put in an impressive display at the San Siro.

Milan may have won convincingly but Zlatan wasn't entirely happy during his spell on the pitch.

In the 34th minute, the 39-year-old could be heard raging at his teammate, Hakan Calhanoglu.

Calhanoglu produced a great touch to get past a defender before clipping the ball towards Rafael Leao at the back post.

The Turk's cross, however, was headed to safety by a Benevento defender.

Zlatan, who was positioned in the box when Calhanoglu dug out the cross, was very unhappy with his teammate.

He could be heard shouting at Calhanoglu: "I don't f***ing understand you. I don't f***ing understand you!"

It's not clear why Zlatan was so angry. Maybe he wanted to be passed the ball.

Still, Calhangolu didn't do too much wrong so Zlatan's comment appeared to be lightly unjust.

Calhanoglu would go on to be named Man of the Match.

But Stefano Pioli, AC Milan's manager, thinks he still has more to offer.

“In my view, Calhanoglu has not yet achieved his maximum potential. He provides quality, solidity, hard work, he plays with the team,” said Pioli, per football-italia.

“He just needs to be a little more precise on assists and the final ball, keep his head up and check for the options. I think he must be motivated to score more goals, because with the talent he has, he should set himself much higher targets and aim for double figures.”

