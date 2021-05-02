Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Liverpool has been postponed.

United fans protested heavily in the buildup and around 200 supporters managed to get onto the pitch.

The Red Devils have now released a statement condemning the protests.

Their statement read: "Following discussion between the Police, The Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

"Our fans are passionate about Manchester United, and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

It is currently unknown when the game will be played.

The Premier League have also released a statement.

"The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance," their statement read, per the BBC.

"We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated Covid-19 breaches.

"Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

"We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football."

