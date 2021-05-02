Graeme Souness condemned the actions of protesters who threw objects inside Old Trafford on Sunday.

A large group of Manchester United fans forced their way into the stadium ahead of the Premier League fixture between the Red Devils and Liverpool, which was later postponed.

Footage showed a flare was launched towards the gantry, where Sky Sports’ outdoor studio was situated.

Souness was on punditry duty alongside Roy Keane and Micah Richards, while Dave Jones was presenting.

Fortunately, the flare did not hit any of Sky’s employees but Souness feared it would have left him or one of his colleagues scarred for life had it struck them.

“If that had hit any one of us, we’d be lying in hospital permanently scarred on one side of our face. So that ain’t a laughable situation.”

Souness then claims a full can of beer was also chucked at the Sky Sports studio. The Liverpool legend fears it could have killed someone had it hit them in the wrong place.

“Someone threw a full can of beer at us,” he added. “Again, if that clips you in the wrong place, that might even kill you. So let’s not be tippy-tappy around the situation. That is unacceptable.

“Something’s happened out there for this game to be postponed.”

Keane made it clear to Souness that these were the actions of “a couple of idiots” rather than the protesters as a collective group.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear when Sunday’s postponed fixture will be played.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face AS Roma in their Europa League semi-final second leg clash on Thursday before taking on Aston Villa three days later.

Three days after that, on May 12, United host Leicester City before welcoming Fulham to Old Trafford a week later.

The Red Devils end their league campaign against Wolves on May 23, while the Europa League final takes place three days later.

There is little space available for the Liverpool match to be rescheduled, but football’s authorities will be working hard over the coming hours to find a solution.

"Following the security breach at Old Trafford, the Manchester United v Liverpool game has been postponed," the Premier League said in a statement.

"This is a collective decision from the police, both clubs, the Premier League and local authorities.

"The security and safety of everyone at Old Trafford remains of paramount importance.

"We understand and respect the strength of feeling but condemn all acts of violence, criminal damage and trespass, especially given the associated COVID-19 breaches.

"Fans have many channels by which to make their views known, but the actions of a minority seen today have no justification.

"We sympathise with the police and stewards who had to deal with a dangerous situation that should have no place in football.

"The rearrangement of the fixture will be communicated in due course."

