Cristiano Ronaldo came to Juventus' rescue yet again in their Serie A clash against Udinese on Sunday afternoon.

Juventus went into the game outside the top four and needed a win to get back into the Champions League spots.

But they started poorly at the Stadio Friuli as they fell behind after just 10 minutes when Nahuel Molina found the back of the net.

The Old Lady struggled to find an equaliser and they were still behind with 10 minutes remaining.

But their talisman, Ronaldo, produced a quickfire double to win all three points for his side.

Juventus were given a penalty in the 83rd minute when Ronaldo's free-kick struck the arm of Rodrigo de Paul inside the box.

The Portuguese forward took responsibility and he would make no mistake from the spot to restore parity.

He then scored the winner with one minute remaining of normal time.

Adrien Rabiot picked up the ball just inside his own half, shrugged off an opponent and drove towards the Udinese goal.

The Frenchman would then fire over a delicious ball into the box which Ronaldo headed home, sparking scenes of jubilation from the away side.

Ronaldo yet again showing why he is the most clutch footballer in history.

He seems to stand up and be counted whenever his side needs him most.

The fact he is now 36 years old makes his success even more remarkable.

He's still playing at the highest level and he's showing no signs of slowing down whatsoever.

Ronaldo has now scored 27 goals in Serie A this season. Juventus have moved back up to third with four games of the Italian league remaining.

It goes without saying that they would be no where near the Champions League spots without Ronaldo.

