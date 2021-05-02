European Super League: Quiz on Southampton's success

While the infamous black box that helped propel the Southampton project following their promotion to the Premier League back in 2012 may have somewhat malfunctioned in recent seasons, there's little getting away from the fact that the Saints story was a hugely interesting one.

Indeed, relying on their famed academy and player sales to fund smart signings from across Europe, former manager Mauricio Pochettino even went as far as to say his Saints team changed English football.

So, the whole idea of a closed shop in the form of a European Super League would be hugely dispiriting to upwardly mobile ambitious clubs such as Southampton. Without the ability to challenge the elite, what would the point in such projects be?

Well, with those grotesque ESL plans in ruins, GIVEMESPORT have built a number of quizzes focusing on what makes clubs like Southampton great.

How many FA Cup finals have they played in? What is their record win?

Take the test below!

1 of 15 When did Southampton finish as runners' up in the First Division? 1982-83 1981-82 1984-85 1983-84

