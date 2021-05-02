After narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship last year, it was abundantly clear that Aston Villa needed to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Having seen his side score an underwhelming total of 41 goals in 38 games in the Premier League, Dean Smith opted to spend £28m on Brentford forward Ollie Watkins in an attempt to tackle this particular issue.

Whilst this move was relatively risky due to the fact that the forward had never played in the top-flight before, Villa's gamble has since paid off as the former Exeter man has emerged as a key player for the club.

Having already reached double figures in terms of goals in the Premier League this season, Watkins will be hoping to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championship by adding to his tally in the coming weeks.

The latest in a long-line of impressive Villa signings which include the likes of John McGinn, Tyrone Mings and Emiliano Martinez, the forward could potentially play a pivotal role in helping the club reach new heights in the not too distant future.

