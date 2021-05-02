West Bromwich Albion need a miracle to retain their Premier League status.

Sam Allardyce's side are 11 points adrift of safety with five games to play.

One of their major issues this season is their lack of firepower up front.

They've scored just 30 goals in 33 Premier League games. That's simply not good enough.

It's a position that they are looking to strengthen in the summer, though, according to a report from Football Insider.

What have Football Insider said?

It is believed that West Brom are interested in signing Peterborough striker, Jonson Clarke-Harris.

West Brom scouts were present as Peterborough secured promotion from League One in dramatic circumstances on the weekend.

Clarke-Harris scored twice, including a last minute penalty, as The Posh drew 3-3 with Lincoln.

It is believed scouts will also watch him in action during Peteborough's final game of the season against Doncaster.

How has Clarke-Harris performed this season?

The 26-year-old has been incredible during his first season for Peterborough.

He has scored 33 goals in 49 games and was recently named EFL League One Player of the Year.

What has been said about him?

Clarke-Harris' manager, Darren Ferguson, was extremely complimentary of him back in February.

“Jonson’s goals have been valuable, but he’s more than just a goalscorer,” Ferguson said, per PeterboroughToday. “He is a leader, a winner and a real focal point for this team.

“He’s been an outstanding signing and a real pleasure to work with. He’s been brilliant so far."

How much will he cost?

It has not been reported how much he will cost. Peteborough signed him for £1.26m last summer, according to Transfermarkt.

He would undoubtedly cost a lot more than that.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Postponed | Football Terrace

Will West Brom get Clarke-Harris?

Clarke-Harris will have no shortage of suitors given his form this season.

Football Insider add that Sheffield United, Cardiff and Swansea are all interested in the Peterborough man.

If West Brom are relegated but they manage to sign Clarke-Harris, he could be the man to fire them straight back to the top tier.

