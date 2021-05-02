West Ham strike target comes with £40m price-tag - The Verdict

Chelsea have reportedly set a £40m asking price for West Ham United target Tammy Abraham.

Amid limited appearances under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea are reportedly ready to part ways with their academy graduate this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues will listen to offers for the English striker and he could be available for around £40m.

As per the report, West Ham, as well as Leicester City, are interested in signing the six-cap international.

This isn't the first time that West Ham have been linked with the 23-year-old.

A report from Eurosport previously revealed that Abraham is a target for David Moyes, with the Scottish manager regarding finding a new striker as 'vital'.

Abraham has been one of the main casualties of Tuchel's appointment at Stamford Bridge. The Hammers target hasn't played a full 90 minutes since the Blues' 1-0 victory over Barnsley in February.

But should West Ham take a punt on Abraham at a steep £40m?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole have their say below...

Tom Kelly

"Another Jesse Lingard story.

"Stuck on the fringes of an elite team, the striker needs a club where he'll have the faith of the manager, plenty of game-time and the freedom to truly express himself.

"West Ham seem like the perfect club to provide that, especially with Lingard going on that exact journey himself and showing at the London Stadium what he's really capable of.

"Much of the credit for that should go to Moyes - clearly he knows how to get naturally gifted players performing to their utmost potential.

"Abraham falls into that category and Lingard's return to prominence suggests Moyes is the perfect manager to tap into it."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Part of West Ham's charm is their ability to attack through a number of outlets.

"Indeed, four players have scored over five Premier League goals this season in the absence of a central striker, and you feel there must be more to come from Said Benrahma next season. With that in mind, why waste more money on Abraham?

"While talented, the England international has been frozen out at Chelsea - who attack in a similar way given the sheer number of options available to Tuchel - presumably as Tuchel feels he can't fit in that kind of system.

"In order to get the best out of him, Moyes would have to change his system. Abraham clearly has qualities - scoring 15 goals last season - but Sebastien Haller has proven that a traditional centre-forward doesn't work in West Ham's approach.

Sam Brookes

"Time to splash the cash.

"Of course, £40m is a lot of money, but Abraham has done enough to suggest that he is worth it. In his first season in the Premier League last year, he netted 15 goals. That is no mean feat, and those goals ultimately secured Chelsea their spot in the Champions League.

"This term, he has seen his game time limited, somewhat harshly. Timo Werner has been handed chance after chance to prove himself, and has rarely looked convincing. Meanwhile, Abraham has done very little wrong, and would have every right to feel hard done by.

"If he did move to West Ham, he would likely want to prove a point to Chelsea that they should have shown more faith in him. With the bit between his teeth, this can only work in the Hammers’ favour, and should lead to him making a very positive impact at the London Stadium."

1 of 15 What is West Ham's highest-ever league (First Division/Premier League) finish? 2nd 3rd 4th 1st

Josh Cole

“Whilst Abraham has illustrated in recent seasons that he can deliver the goods at the highest level, signing him for £40m would be an almighty risk by West Ham and Moyes.

“A key reason behind the Hammers’ rise to prominence during the current campaign has been the pace of their attacks as the likes of Lingard and Jarrod Bowen have caused all kinds of issues for Premier League defenders.

“Although Abraham is not exactly poor with the ball at his feet, his game isn’t based around speed and thus he may struggle to fit in at the London Stadium.

“Furthermore, when you consider that the England international has missed a total of 14 games over the past two seasons due to a number of injury issues, he may not be able to stay fit for the entirety of the 2021/22 campaign - which could have a detrimental impact on West Ham’s fortunes.”

News Now - Sport News