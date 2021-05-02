Would McNeil be a good signing for Aston Villa? The Verdict

A report has emerged which has detailed Aston Villa's plans to lure Burnley's Dwight McNeil to the club in the summer.

Despite being just 21-years-old, the England youth international has made over 100 appearances for Burnley since being promoted from the club's academy set-up. However, he could potentially be on the move this summer.

Football Insider has reported that Aston Villa have set their sights on McNeil and are looking at signing the Burnley winger.

The same website have previously reported that the Villans are looking to bring in two wide forwards that could play on either side of a lone striker.

A source has told Football Insider that McNeil is apparently one of Villa's top targets this summer and the recruitment team are preparing a substantial bid for his services.

It's likely going to take a sizeable fee for Villa to lure McNeil away from Turf Moor, as his contract isn't due to expire until the summer of 2024. However, considering the amount of money that owners Wes Edens and Naseef Sawiris have injected into the club, this may not prove to be an issue.

But the question is, should Villa be chasing the winger this summer, or should they look elsewhere?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, and Josh Cole offer their verdict.

Tom Kelly

"Villa, get your cheque book out!

"Let's be honest, Burnley don't exactly play the most free-flowing and eye-catching style of football, yet McNeil has still thrived in a creative capacity. This season, the winger has provided seven goal contributions and has also provided the highest number of assists for the Clarets.

"Just imagine if McNeil was placed into a side that is more committed to playing an attacking style of football. In that case, the Englishman could reach another level.

"Villa also appears to be a step up in McNeil's career and the Birmingham club seem to be taking strides forward following a very impressive season this year.

"At just 21, McNeil could feature for Villa for years to come."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely.

"While not exactly the same sort of player as Ross Barkley, Dwight McNeil could shine where Barkley has faded.

"Given Jack Grealish is largely man-marked or even doubled up on these days, part of Barkley's charm at the start of the season was that he was able to take the pressure off getting the ball to the Villa captain.

"However, with the England international flattering to deceive in recent months, Villa look dull without either him playing well or Grealish finding space.

"McNeil has often been the main man at Burnley. Indeed, his average of 1.4 key passes per game may not sound like a lot (Grealish averages 3.4 and Barkley 1.6) but it's not as if Sean Dyche's side often dominate possession.

"With McNeil an effective attacking outlet and also providing pace, Grealish could have an even better partner next season."

Sam Brookes

"Love this signing.

"McNeil has everything you could want in a winger. As per WhoScored, he has completed 57 successful dribbles and made 42 key passes this term in the Premier League. Grealish is the only Villa player who can better these numbers.

"This shows how the 21-year-old is adept at beating his man and picking out the right final pass – a deadly combination.

"Given his age, he is only likely to get better. He is already producing consistent performances on a weekly basis, and his skill set should see him flourish at Villa if he gets his move to the Midlands."

Josh Cole

“Whilst McNeil has been undeniably impressive for Burnley during the current campaign, it could be argued that signing him would be a waste of money by Villa.

“Predominately used on the left-hand side of midfield by the Clarets, the England Under-21 international would be in direct competition for a place in the Lions’ starting eleven with talisman Grealish.

“When you consider that Grealish has been directly involved in 11 more goals than McNeil despite only appearing in 22 league games this season, the Burnley man’s game-time would be severely limited if he decided to swap Turf Moor for Villa Park.

“Taking this into consideration, it may benefit both parties if this transfer fails to occur as McNeil will be guaranteed first-team football with the Clarets whilst Villa could use the money made available to make improvements in other areas.”

