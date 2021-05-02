Would Merih Demiral be a good signing for Everton? The Verdict

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Juventus defender Merih Demiral, according to Calciomercato.

The Turkish defender joined the reigning Serie A champions from Sassuolo during the summer of 2019 and has gone on to spend two seasons the Bianconeri. However, his time in Turin could soon be coming to an end.

Calciomercato.com has recently reported that Everton are interested in signing the Juventus defender.

Demiral is apparently 'discontent' at being considered as an alternative to Juventus' go-to centre-back options and is eyeing a move elsewhere.

The Toffees are reportedly going to put an offer of around £25-30m on the table and the negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs.

During his time with the Old Lady, Demiral has made a total of 31 appearances for Juve and a move away from the club may result in more playing time for the 19-cap international.

However, should Everton be taking a punt on the Juventus defender?

GIVEMESPORT's Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes, and Josh Cole have their say.

Tom Kelly

"Doesn't fit the bill.

"According to Football Insider, Carlo Ancelotti's main priority this summer is securing a 'world-class defender' to add to Everton's ranks. Although Demiral features for Juventus, can you honestly say that he fits this description? I'm not convinced.

"During a summer where a number of clubs are going to be under tight financial constraints, Everton shouldn't be considering Demiral - and especially for a possible £30m.

"Journalist Nicolo Schira has previously revealed that Everton are interested in Napoli defender Kalidou Kouilbaly. If they're serious about signing a world-class defender, then they need to sign a man of his calibre - not Demiral."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Another example of the Carlo Ancelotti factor, having already brought the likes of James Rodriguez and Allan to the club.

"Indeed, Demiral was described as the 'pride of Turkey's defence' by Italian football expert Mina Rzouki in August 2020 and averages more interceptions per game (1.5, via WhoScored) than all of Everton's central defenders other than Michael Keane, who averages the same.

"That would suggest he's capable of defending on the front foot and the 23-year-old has also been noted for his pace, potentially affording Everton the chance to adopt a higher line.

"This kind of move would be a masterstroke from Ancelotti and total vindication of Everton's decision to pay top dollar to bring such a big managerial name to Goodison Park."

Sam Brookes

"Demiral is a fine prospect.

"He may have struggled for game time at points this season, but he has shown enough during his time in Italy to suggest that he has plenty of potential.

"Indeed, in his 14 appearances for Juventus in Serie A this term, they have not lost once. They have been defeated on five occasions in the 19 games he has not played in.

"This indicates that he improves the backline when he plays, and if he can do that for the Italian champions, he can do it for Everton.

"He only turned 23 earlier this year, and will continue to develop in the years to come. Carlo Ancelotti needs a commanding figure at the back – Demiral is the man for the job."

1 of 15 How many top league titles have Everton won? 10 8 7 9

Josh Cole

“Although there is no doubting Demiral’s talent, Ancelotti must avoid making the error of signing him this summer as the 23-year-old still has a lot to learn as a defender.

“Currently averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.75 which is a lower total than what Yerry Mina and Michael Keane have managed to achieve this season in the Premier League, there is no guarantee that he will be an upgrade on Everton’s existing options.

“Furthermore, when you consider that Demiral has been part of a Juventus side who are struggling to secure a Champions League place in Serie A, he may find it difficult to adjust to a league which is famed for its pace and competitiveness.

“Instead of splashing the cash on Demiral, Everton ought to be looking into the possibility of recruiting a classy operator who could take them to new heights in the top-flight.”

News Now - Sport News