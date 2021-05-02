There was another controversial refereeing decision in Tottenham's Premier League match against Sheffield United on Sunday evening.

Spurs lead 1-0 at half-time courtesy of Gareth Bale's 36th minute goal.

Sheffield United could have been reduced to 10-men shortly after the break when John Fleck clashed with Giovani Lo Celso.

Fleck felled the Argentinian and then trod on his head as he was on the ground.

VAR looked at the incident but it did not deem it a red card offence.

Watch the moment below...

How VAR has looked at that and not given a red card is quite unbelievable really. Fleck is a very lucky boy.

Many football fans couldn't understand the decision and you can view some of the reaction below.

Lo Celso was able to continue but he was unable to see out the full game as he was substituted off with 20 minutes remaining.

More to follow...

