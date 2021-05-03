Lyon defeated Monaco 3-2 in a massive Ligue 1 clash on Sunday evening.

Lyon went into the match in fourth and needed a win in Monaco to keep their feint hopes of winning the title alive.

Monaco were third before the game and knew a win would see them close the gap to Lille at the top of the table to just two points.

Niko Kovač's went into the half-time break with the lead after Kevin Volland's 25th minute goal.

All hell would break loose in a chaotic second 45 minutes.

Lyon turned the game on its head when Memphis Depay and Marcelo struck. They were reduced to 10-men, though, when Maxence Caqueret received a second yellow card.

Wisam Ben Yedder levelled from the spot with four minutes of normal time remaining, only for Rayan Cherki to strike the winner for the away side.

Members of the two sides would then clash at the final whistle as proceedings turned nasty.

The scuffles between the two sides would end with four red cards being shown.

Pietro Pellegri and Willem Geubbels were sent off for Monaco, while Lyon's Marcelo and Mattia De Sciglio were also shown red cards.

Absolute carnage. What a second half that was at Stade Louis II.

That brawl at the end could have massive implications for both sides.

The four players that were sent off at the end will all be out of action for the rest of the season, barring successful appeals.

