Lewis Hamilton earned a fine victory in Portugal over the weekend as round three of the Formula 1 season passed with a lot less drama than in Bahrain and Imola.

Indeed, it was a pretty straightforward race for the reigning champion as he took the lead on lap 20 and then never really looked under threat, with Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas completing the podium.

Who shone and who struggled at the Portimao circuit, though? We take a look in our latest two winners and two losers piece...

Winner - Fernando Alonso

Alonso has taken a little bit of stick for his qualifying pace so far this season with Esteban Ocon beating him fairly comfortably on the last two Saturdays, but there was nothing wrong with the Spaniard's race-craft on Sunday afternoon.

He pulled off a number of fine overtakes towards the end of the race to earn an eighth-place finish - one behind his French teammate - as Alpine showed real signs of improvement over the whole weekend.

Something that bodes well ahead of a home race for Alonso this weekend coming.

Loser - Carlos Sainz

On the flipside, one Spaniard that will want to forget this weekend is Carlos Sainz.

He had a good qualifying as he beat teammate Charles Leclerc in the Q3 session, but his race just didn't go to plan as he moved backwards down the field and finished outside of the top 10.

Sainz pitted early on in the race and that proved a mistake as his tyres were shot in the closing stages of the Grand Prix - he lost four places in the last 23 laps alone.

A difficult afternoon, and one he'll be eager to move on from.

Winner - Lewis Hamilton

Perhaps an easy thing to say given he won the race, but it was the manner in which he took victory that gets him into this overview this week.

He dropped to third after an early safety car restart saw Verstappen jump in front, but soon set about showing that he had the best pace of the top three, and by lap 20, he was in the lead and in command of the Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas in the other Merc and the Red Bull cars just didn't have an answer this weekend, with Lewis looking ominous.

Loser - Valtteri Bottas

Bottas responded magnificently from his crash with George Russell at Imola by putting his Mercedes on pole, but he yet again ended up third behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen and it's starting to look as though another year of being the bridesmaid is on the way.

He couldn't pull away whilst Hamilton and Verstappen were squabbling and lost the lead on track to his teammate before Verstappen overtook him on a warmer set of tyres as the Finn slid around having just come out of the pits.

He earned the bonus point for the fastest lap, but it was another race where the talents of the two in front made it difficult for him.

