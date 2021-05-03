Conor McGregor likes nothing better to engage in a bit of back-and-forth with his rivals on social media.

In addition to his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier, the Irish superstar has taken recent Twitter swipes at the likes of Nate Diaz, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman.

However, an image posted on his official Instagram account late last week suggests McGregor is not allowing his social media activity to take any focus away from preparations for his return to the Octagon.

'The Notorious' will meet Poirier for a third time on July 10 in Las Vegas. The pair are currently tied at one bout apiece in their rivalry. McGregor defeated Poirier in their first fight back in September 2014. 'The Diamond', though, had his revenge earlier this year when he stopped McGregor in the second round of their rematch.

Following that bout on Fight Island, both men appeared to leave on good terms. It quickly became obvious, however, that McGregor was keen on an immediate trilogy fight with Poirier.

Soon after, the mutual respect between the duo turned sour - culminating in a very public spat over a promised charity donation from McGregor to Poirier's charitable foundation that had failed to materialise.

Make no mistake, McGregor badly wants redemption against Poirier. Even though the fight is the best part of 10 weeks away, the shirtless image he shared via Instagram on Friday shows he is already in fantastic shape.

"Jacked and loaded, what's next?" McGregor wrote in the caption that accompanied the post - which has already been liked more than 1.5 million times on the platform.

McGregor certainly appears to have added some size to his upper body - in particular, his shoulders.

Some fans have already speculated that this could be part of McGregor's fight strategy come July. McGregor's shots, even when they landed cleanly, did not seem to trouble Poirier in their second fight as much as many had expected.

Poirier peppered McGregor with calf kicks in their rematch, strikes which eventually left the sport's biggest name unable to move fluently. By adding muscle mass, McGregor might well be looking to land with the sort of power that could end Poirier's night before the Louisana native can implement a similar game plan.

Time will tell as to how the fight itself will turn out, but McGregor definitely looks physically ready.

