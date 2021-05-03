Jiri Prochazka has quickly proven himself to be every inch the worthy challenger to UFC champion Jan Blachowicz by scoring the third spinning elbow knockout in UFC history.

A whirlwind of acrobatics and hellish power, the light-heavyweight from the Czech Republic put the rest of the 205-pound division on notice by knocking out Volkan Oezdemir in his Octagon debut.

As if that wasn't enough, American Dominick "The Devastator" Reyes was then sent to the shadow realm in only his second outing with a move straight out of Mortal Kombat.

It was the 25th win via KO for Prochazka in his career and his 28th win overall.

The 28-year-old was briefly rocked in the second round when he had Reyes on the back foot and ate a left hook coming in, but after a brief pause to get his bearings, he backed his bloodied opponent up to the edge of the cage.

Prochazka then stalked his prey before unleashing a barrage of shots, catching Reyes with a spinning elbow bang on the money, which sent him crumpling to the canvas.

Slow motion replays showed just how accurate and powerful Prochazka's shot was, with Reyes landing awkwardly on his neck upon impact.

If you're squeamish, look away now. Don't say we didn't warn you...

Prochazka broke down his near-perfect performance after the fight, admitting that he feels there is still room for improvement.

"That was just the flow. Just the flow. That’s why I have this antenna [my hair], to catch these ideas," Prochazka said.

"Did you see my blocks? My defence. In the first fight [in my UFC debut], there wasn’t [defence]. There’s not so much defence in this fight, but it’s how it worked. I still got to fix some things."

Despite the outcome, however, Reyes did manage to find some early success on the feet, catching Prochazka clean with a couple of stinging counter left-hooks, especially in the first round.

Regardless of the result, Prochazka revealed that he has the utmost respect for his former foe.

"It’s a great feeling," he added. "Dominick was a great opponent and he’s a nice, nice guy, like a person. After the fight and before the fight I felt from him, just nothing. No hate – just pure fighting, that’s what it’s about. That’s what I like."

