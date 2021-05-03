Lewis Hamilton has predicted that he and his title rival Max Verstappen will be sick of one another by the end of the season as the fight for the Drivers' Championship continues to twist and turn.

It's advantage Hamilton after round three of the 2021 season with the Briton driving a controlled race in Portugal - overtaking Verstappen early on before also cruising past teammate Valtteri Bottas to go on and take the victory.

Indeed, it was a Grand Prix where Dutchman Verstappen and his Red Bull team, as well as Bottas in the other Merc car, didn't really have an answer for Hamilton's pace and they'll all be looking to respond to that this weekend as we head to Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Another battle between the Mercedes and Red Bull cars will be expected, then, and Hamilton is predicting that they'll be sick of one another come the season's end.

"It’s very tight," Hamilton said in his post-race press conference.

"As you can see it is a great fight between Mercedes and Red Bull and we will be pushing each other right to the last race.

We’re going to be sick of each other at the end I would imagine, or sick of racing because there are so many races.

Hamilton certainly had the measure of those behind him on Sunday afternoon and it was a sign that the Mercedes car looks to have put to bed its pre-season worries.

We're teed up nicely for another Grand Prix this weekend in Spain, then, with it a track that both Verstappen and Hamilton have won at in the past, whilst we'll have to see if Valtteri Bottas can get to their level after only managing third from pole position in Portugal.

Sergio Perez showed decent pace in the race, too, but a spell behind Lando Norris' McLaren early on prevented any chance of a podium place and so he'll want to rectify that this weekend too.

