A career as a professional wrestler, particularly at the top of end of the card in either WWE or AEW, can be a very lucrative one.

For the industry's biggest performers, a seven-figure annual salary is almost assured. However, the serious cash is generally made by those who either carve out a long and decorated legacy in the wrestling business or use their fame to transition into other lines of work.

A list recently compiled by wealthygorilla.com charted the 30 richest wrestlers in the world - based on their reported wealth as of 2021.

This article will focus on the upper end of that countdown, breaking down the top 10 earners from the world of professional wrestling.

10. Chris Jericho

The Canadian legend celebrated his 30th anniversary as a professional wrestler last year. In that time, the 50-year-old has performed for almost every major company that has existed, holding titles everywhere that he has gone. Within WWE, Jericho is a six-time world champion. He also became the first-ever AEW world champion in 2019.

Outside of the ring, Jericho also earns a living as a podcaster and as the lead singer of his band Fozzy.

He is estimated to be worth $18 million.

9. Stacy Keibler

Keibler first made her name in professional wrestling when she debuted for WCW in 1999. When that company collapsed, Keibler moved over to WWE - where she performed until 2006. It is her work as a model, dancer and actress that has netted Keibler much of her reported wealth.

As of 2021, she is believed to be worth $25 million.

8. Kurt Angle

Kurt Angle is one of the most celebrated in-ring performers in professional wrestling history. Transitioning to the industry after winning a gold medal in Freestyle Wrestling at the 1996 Olympics, Angle went on to compete in sports entertainment for more than two decades. A multiple-time world champion in both WWE and TNA, Angle retired from the ring in 2019 and now has both a successful podcast and supplements brand.

The 52-year-old is said to be worth in excess of $25 million.

7. Hulk Hogan

Arguably the man most responsible for bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980's, 'The Hulkster' would be far higher on this list if it was not for circumstances in his personal life. Hogan's career as a headliner spanned more than 30 years, during which time he competed for both WWE and WCW. Hogan also made a fortune during that time from merchandise, endorsements and acting work.

However, a costly 2009 divorce saw him reportedly surrender 70% of his assets. Today, Hogan is thought to be worth around $25 million.

6. Steve Austin

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's run as a main event Superstar in WWE barely lasted more than five years, before injury forced him to retire in 2003. During his spell on top, though, Austin was nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon. The company's biggest star during the Attitude Era, Austin raked in monster income - and developed a fan base that still follows him today. Since stepping away from the ring, Austin has found success as an actor, TV host and podcaster.

'The Texas Rattlesnake' is reportedly worth $30 million.

5. John Cena

After winning his first WWE World Championship at WrestleMania 21 in 2005, John Cena went on to carry the promotion for the next 10 years. The face of WWE during that time, Cena was a consistent pay-per-view headliner and major seller of merchandise.

He has pulled back from his WWE commitments in recent years, forging a lucrative career in Hollywood instead.

The 44-year-old is estimated to have a net worth of around $60 million.

4. Triple H

This is where the numbers begin to climb! Triple H is a 14-time World Champion in WWE, but his true wealth comes from his role as a WWE executive and shareholder. 'The Game' is currently the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development for WWE, a job that reportedly nets him a salary of $2.8 million a year. He is also the founder and executive producer of NXT.

The real-life husband of Stephanie McMahon is believed to be worth at least $150 million.

3. Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie is currently the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and is reported to own 2.5% of the company itself.

Similar to her husband, McMahon is estimated to have a net worth in the region of $150 million.

2. The Rock

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet - and is paid accordingly. The Rock first came to worldwide prominence, though, as a WWE Superstar. A multiple-time champion in the ring, the charismatic 49-year-old parlayed his WWE fame into a massive acting career. In 2020, Forbes estimated that Johnson had earned $87.5 million.

Not a bad sum at all! The Rock is currently believed to have a net worth of $400 million.

1. Vince McMahon

The Rock's wealth is pretty impressive, but even he can't compete with the net worth of the WWE Chairman. The mastermind behind the global expansion of sports entertainment, McMahon has certainly cashed in as a result of his success.

Still the majority shareholder in WWE, McMahon is estimated to be worth a staggering $1.6 billion. Vince won't be going hungry any time soon!

News Now - Sport News