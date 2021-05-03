The WWE women’s tag team division has been one of the big focuses for the company since WrestleMania 37. On the card there were two women’s tag team matches. The first was a Tag Team Turmoil bout on Night One, which saw Natalya and Tamina beat four other teams to progress to Night Two and challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. The veterans were unsuccessful in their attempt to capture the belts from Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax on the second night of ‘Mania.

However, this past Friday on SmackDown, the two teams squared-off again, this time in a non-title match. Natalya and Tamina secured the win after the latter hit Jax with a splash off the top rope.

Recently the pair spoke on WWE’s The Bump about their partnership and why they work so well together. Natalya mentioned how their common bond of being overlooked is just one reason for this.

“I think for myself and Tamina why our partnership and our pairing was such a natural fit is because both of us have so much passion. But we also share that common bond of, you know, being sort of overlooked,” Natalya stated.

“We’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: We’re statement-makers, bone breakers and title takers. We’re not getting in the back of the line anymore.

“We’re literally pushing forward as far as we can the Women’s Evolution. Nobody can take their feet off the gas when it comes to the Women’s Evolution, Tamina and I are fighting tooth and nail for the women’s division but also for ourselves to have what’s rightfully ours. The time is now. It’s never been more important for us to prove exactly what we’re about than right now.”

Following their win on the Blue Brand, they appeared on Talking Smack in which Tamina cut a promo about how passionate she is about the business.

Natalya went on to talk about how the fans are finally noticing Tamina for her in-ring work, and how she is the best performer in the WWE right now.

"The fact that people are looking at her and going, ‘Wow, she’s not only a contender, but this girl is also so worthy of being champion. And she’s so worthy of carrying the Women’s Evolution.’ Tamina is a diamond in the rough. She is the highest quality female performer in the WWE.”

With the win over the Tag Team Champions on Friday and the support from the WWE Universe, we would very well see the belts on Natalya and Tamina in the near future.

