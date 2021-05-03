Inter Milan were crowned Serie A champions on Sunday afternoon following Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo, ending Juventus' nine-year reign in the process.

The title win is Inter's 19th Scudetto in their history, a feat that has seen them eclipse the 18 won by city rivals AC Milan to become the second-most successful Italian outfit after the Old Lady.

Antonio Conte's side have secured top spot with four games left to spare to claim what has been a richly deserved title.

The Italian has turned the Nerazzurri into a dominant, unbeatable force.

Much of Inter's success has been built upon the solid defensive foundations of Conte's iconic style, and that has been able to flourish with Romelu Lukaku providing a regular source of goals at centre-forward.

The Belgium international has scored 21 goals and provided nine assists this season to scoop his first league title since he won the Belgium Jupiler Pro League in 2010.

And in light of Atalanta's fail to win against Sassuolo, Lukaku took to the streets of Milan to celebrate.

The 27-year-old drove around Milan swinging an Inter shirt above his head, chanting "championes" while streaming his celebration via his Instagram account.

He was also filmed chanting off his high-rise balcony.

It's a brilliant display of raw passion from a player who has personally struggled to convince the wider footballing audience of his place in football's elite bracket of strikers.

On this season's evidence, though, Lukaku is clearly up there with the best in world football.

You can see clips of his celebrations below:

And supporters heaped praise on Lukaku in response to the videos, with many labelling him as the best in Italian football this season.

The former Manchester United striker is six goals shy of Ronaldo's 27 in the race for the Golden Boot, but it seems that his pivotal role in Inter's title triumph has convinced supporters that he is worthy of major individual acclaim.

Here's what the fans had to say about him:

1 of 20 Ultimate Champions League quiz: Who has scored the most goals in finals? Filippo Inzaghi Raul Gareth Bale Cristiano Ronaldo

News Now - Sport News