Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will finally meet this weekend to determine who is the best super middleweight on the planet.

The pair had been due to square off just over a year ago before COVID-19 intervened, but now there is nothing stopping them from colliding.

Canelo - a modern-day boxing great - enters the world title unification bout as a strong favourite. Britain's Saunders, though, is confident of springing the upset, having been handed the opportunity he has long craved.

Tale of the tape

Canelo is two inches shorter than Saunders in terms of height, although the reach of both men is virtually identical. Saunders will be looking to cause Canelo problems with his southpaw style, while the Mexican superstar fights from the orthodox stance.

A veteran of some 55 fights, Canelo has the edge when it comes to in-ring experience. The 30-year-old has only suffered one defeat since he debuted in 2005 - that being to the superb Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

Saunders is undefeated in his 30-fight professional campaign, although those wins have come against vastly less accomplished opposition that Canelo has beaten. Saunders is also the older man in the contest at 31 years old.

How can I watch Canelo vs Saunders?

This 12-round super middleweight bout will take place on Saturday, May 8 and is being held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The main event ring walks are expected from roughly 4.00am UK time on Sunday morning, so will be either a very late one or an early start - depending on what you prefer.

The fight will be shown on DAZN in the UK with their coverage starting at 1.00am and continuing throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

The action can only be streamed via the DAZN app, which can be viewed on smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

DAZN costs £1.99 per month and subscribers can cancel anytime. You can sign up now at DAZN.com.

What is the full card for Canelo vs Saunders?

MAIN EVENT: Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders – for WBO, WBA (Super), WBC, and The Ring super middleweight titles

Elwin Soto vs Katsunari Takayama

Kieron Conway vs Souleymane Cissokho

Frank Sanchez vs Manny Aguilera

Marc Castro vs TBA

Keyshawn Davis vs TBA

Christian Alan Gomez Duran vs TBA

Kelvin Davis vs TBA

What's been said?

Saunders, the reigning WBO super middleweight champion, is confidently predicting that he will add more titles to his collection this weekend.

"Canelo, I’m ready to rock and roll," he declared.

"You have to dare to be great and you aren’t going to be a great if you don’t beat the greats.

"I believe I am the only one with the footwork, know-how, skill-set, mindset and brain to unlock that door in Canelo.

"He’s the main man in the sport and the face of boxing. You have to give him respect, he hasn’t ducked anyone, he’s beaten good names, but nobody is unbeatable, and I believe I have got the tools to beat him if I use them properly and if the game plan comes off that I believe works.

"I am looking at the golden ticket to cement my legacy, and that’s how you have to go in there to beat him.

"I’ve won everything from Southern Area to world titles, I could say, ‘I’ve won it all, been to the Olympics, I’m unbeaten — I’ll see you later’.

"But I’ve only just turned 31, I’ve got no miles on the clock, haven’t taken any punishment. I believe he’s been in harder fights than me and has more miles, so I want to cement my legacy and beat him."

We will soon find out if Saunders can back up his words on what promises to be an explosive night in Texas.

